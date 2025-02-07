African restaurant offers authentic cultural experience with each dish: 'Tasty flavor profile'

When you walk into the Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Restaurant, you're greeted by the savory smell of African cuisine. Each table and its chairs are painted to represent different countries in Africa.

When you walk into the Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Restaurant, you're greeted by the savory smell of African cuisine. Each table and its chairs are painted to represent different countries in Africa.

When you walk into the Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Restaurant, you're greeted by the savory smell of African cuisine. Each table and its chairs are painted to represent different countries in Africa.

When you walk into the Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Restaurant, you're greeted by the savory smell of African cuisine. Each table and its chairs are painted to represent different countries in Africa.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- When you walk into the Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Restaurant, you're greeted by the savory smell of African cuisine. Each table and its chairs are painted to represent different countries in Africa.

There's even African seating in case you want a more cultural experience.

"This is an African restaurant that covers different dishes from different countries," said Yagg Ndiaye, co-owner of Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Restaurant.

"Once you cook, we put a big plate around. All the kids and family will surround the plates washing hands and eating together. Kids love it. They nap."

Ndiaye is a native of West Africa who is fluent in five languages. She and her husband, Papa Fall, enjoy sharing the love they have for Senegal through food. He introduced ABC11 Eyewitness News to a variety of dishes from several African nations.

"The sauce takes it to the top right here," said Papa Fall. "The black-eyed peas mixed together is heaven."

The akara was a delightful black-eyed pea fritter with marinated onions, peppers and garlic inside of a crunchy gluten-free ball. The tuna fataya was also delicious. Each dish is served up on bamboo plates shaped like the continent of Africa. Fall called the plates a big draw for kids who often want to take them home.

Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Restaurant, located in Apex, NC.

"They inspired us to start selling the plates. After they eat, they say mommy can I have it. Mommy, can I have it," said Fall.

Yagg Ndiaye and Papa Fall immigrated to the United States for more opportunities. They started their business selling hot sauces and relishes across the country. They had a catering business before landing on the restaurant that opened almost two years ago. They even press their own natural juices in-house.

"I got the joloff rice with chicken and a side of plantain. It was good, like superb, "said customer Babatope Kolawole.

He and his girlfriend Mayowa Adekunale appreciate the authenticity the restaurant has to offer. It was his first day in North Carolina, moving here from Kansas City, Missouri. They wanted Nigerian food.

"The flavor profile was really tasty," said Adekunale.

It's reactions like that that give the owners satisfaction as they look ahead to what the future holds for their business.

"We wanted everybody to feel like this is Africa United," said Ndiaye.

Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Restaurant, located in Apex, NC.

SEE ALSO | Black History in NC