Apple reveals new NC data center, $5B investment, meanwhile, RTP campus still on pause

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apple announced Monday that a data center in the Charlotte area is part of a new $500 billion investment plan.

Meanwhile, plans on Apple's one billion East Coast hub along Little Drive in RTP are stalled.

The company hit the pause button in June.

ABC11 reached out to the tech company and the Governor's Office inquiring when this project might move forward.

The center is expected to create at least 2,700 jobs.

According to UNC Kenan Institute's American Growth Project, the Triangle is expected to be the fourth fastest-growing extended metro area in the country this year and Charlotte came in eleventh.

UNC Economist Gerald Cohen says there's a mixed bag in RTP right now.

There's some excitement about what's potentially on the horizon but also worry over policies stripping away federal funds.

"I think this is a good example of how you have to be careful about just announcements," said Cohen. "Our kind of a tech-based, biotech-based economy, is, is one that's engineered for generally fast growth. It's also engineered based on support for research and so that's a concern."

The Greater Raleigh Chamber has issued a statement that says they're "excited that Apple has already made significant hires locally, and that they will be continuing these investments both here and across the country."