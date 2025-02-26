Use of AI in the workplace in the spotlight after Elon Musk's DOGE cuts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Elon Musk's involvement with the federal government and expanded power is being debated, especially amid job cuts in the federal government tied to his DOGE committee.

It's also shining a light on some of the AI technology involved in being used in everyday life beyond just the government.

"The trend is inevitable - companies are adopting it, governments are adopting it you know you're going to have state and local governments adopt this stuff, just learn how to use it," says Neal Shah from CareYaya.

CareYaya is a company based at RTP that pairs college students with elderly patients. He says they use AI technology to manage how their staff are performing.

"It will analyze which caregiver was reliable, on time, and how the care interaction was rated by the family and use that to discern patterns and predict future behavior which is always not going to be 100 percent accurate, but you're literally doing it at one-hundredth of the cost," Shah says.

But now AI is also in the headlines, as the New York Times is reporting Elon Musk is using AI tools to find potential budget savings at the federal level including possible job cuts.

Musk posted on X denying the use of LLMs or Large Language Models, which is one of the most common AI tools.

What is LLM, and how is used?

"They basically analyze text that you're writing and draw patterns and inferences to kind of understand what you're saying and then compare that to other text," Shah explains.

It's something you now commonly see even on sites as common as Google. While some searches used to simply show the top websites, now some searches are instead first showing an AI-generated summary of what you search for.

As the technology develops, Shah says it's important to understand how it works, so you can use it to your advantage.

"If other countries are going to start using these tools to run their governments and their organizations more efficiently, cheaper, better, faster, then if we don't use them then we're going to lose and I think that's the harsh reality of new technology," Shah says.