NC family not giving up finding 9-year-old Asha Degree who disappeared in 2000: 'I have hope'

SHELBY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been 25 years since 9-year-old Asha Degree went missing in the Shelby area which is near Charlotte, North Carolina but her family is not giving up hope she will be found.

Loved ones and supporters gathered on Saturday afternoon to walk the same path the little girl went missing, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.

Degree disappeared on Valentine's Day 2000 and was last seen walking along Highway 18, away from her home in Fallston.

Investigators recently said they believe she was killed and her body moved by a family from Shelby, but the investigation continues.

Asha Degree (FBI: 2020)

Her family members said they still hold on to hope that Asha Degree will come home.

"I believe she is still alive and until somebody can prove me wrong, I'm still going to believe that, because I have hope," Asha's mother, Iquilla Degree said.

The family hosts a yearly prayer walk to remind people to continue the search.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said the case is not cold. They continue to actively work on every tip.

"We will never stop looking for Asha," Sheriff Alan Norman said.

Detective Tim Adams leads the investigation and during an interview in 2024 said, "This is something we really feel like can be solved and we are determined to solve it."

If you have information call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 704-484-48-22 or the FBI at 1-800- CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov. There is a combined reward of up to $45,000.