Woman charged with murder after Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- (UPDATE): 31-year-old Debria Nicole Moore was arrested and charged with the murder of Ashely Surles, 28.

Moore was charged with first degree murder; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; and maintain vehicle, dwelling, or place for keeping or selling a controlled substance.

Below is a previous report.

A woman is seriously injured after getting shot Saturday in Raleigh.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bonneville Court.

Raleigh Police Department said responding officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are collecting evidence and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released at a later time.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigations is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

