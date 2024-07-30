Safety and wellness checklist for parents to get students ready for new school year

The American Academy of Pediatrics published a guide for health and safety that includes wellness tips for students and parents.

The American Academy of Pediatrics published a guide for health and safety that includes wellness tips for students and parents.

The American Academy of Pediatrics published a guide for health and safety that includes wellness tips for students and parents.

The American Academy of Pediatrics published a guide for health and safety that includes wellness tips for students and parents.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle is nearing the start of a brand new school year and the medical community has a checklist on how to keep students healthy.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published a guide for health and safety that includes wellness tips for students and parents as the 2024-2025 calendar year quickly approaches.

Among the tips, medical experts suggest:



Keeping students up-to-date on their vaccines

Getting plenty of rest

Establishing a healthy routine

Exercising discipline when using technology

"I'm bad on that. They use it all the time because I work from home," said Wake County parent Miriam Herrera.

"So sometimes when I have to focus on my work, they come and try to get my attention. So I do give it to them an iPad or I do put the TV on for them."

"Checks and balances. (My son) can't just sit there for hours," said parent Megan Possiel. "But the Olympics are on right now. So we've been watching a lot of Olympics and no screens."

Their comments come as parents juggle how to police technology time.

"As parents, we can help coach our children in moderation. And that's really the key to health with devices," said Dr. Kitty O'Hare. She serves as the senior medical director for Duke Primary Care Pediatrics.

Additionally, Dr. O'Hare suggested starting the school year off strong to ensure health and success.

"The best thing that you can do to get on the right foot is by promoting lots of wellness," said Dr. O'Hare.

"We want our children to be as safe and protected as possible when they're out in the world around other people."

According to health data, the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in North Carolina.

Both Possiel and Herrera admit their children, like many others, are returning to school without masks.

Dr. O'Hare strongly insists on not letting one's guard down about flu or respiratory illnesses. "For many of us, that may be a very bad cold that keeps us home for days. Children may feel like they have headaches, fevers, they may be not up to playing or eating well," she said.

"We actually just came from the pediatrician from two wellness appointments. So we got our vaccination list and everything. So, we're getting our back-to-school checkups," added Possiel.