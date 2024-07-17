CROWN Act policy approved for Wake County Public School System

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System Board of Education officially approved a major policy shift that's been years in the making.

The policy enacts the CROWN Act in Wake County schools, providing new protections for natural and cultural hairstyles -- which include locs, cornrows and braids -- often worn by Black Americans.

That action -- which mirrors similar policy changes made by Durham Public Schools and the City of Raleigh -- is a relief to many parents in the district.

"It normalizes the idea that we can wear our hair the way it grows," said Thiane Carter, the mother of an Apex Friendship HS Senior.

Thiane said she remembers what it was like feeling forced to hide her natural hair when she was in high school.

"It was years before I felt comfortable putting braids in my hair or wearing my afro. So I'm just hopeful that she won't have that kind of pressure put on her because of these kind of things," she said.

"Seeing your story inspired me to keep going with my journey when I had self-doubt."

The policy passed Tuesday night means Thiane's 17-year-old daughter Elizabeth won't have to carry that same burden.

"All these young people, my daughter and all the young ladies coming through, will know that they are as professional, that they are as smart, that they're as educated as anyone no matter how they wear their hair," she said.

That updated policy reads in part:

"Schools must permit protective, natural, or cultural hairstyles, including but not limited to braids, dreadlocks, locs, twists, tight curls or cornrows, Bantu knots, afros, and other culturally expressive hair ties or headwraps. Students are free to adopt hairstyles of their choice."

Maya Anderson, a loctician at Locs, Naturals and More in Garner, said she first embraced her natural hair as a junior at Enloe High School in Raleigh.

"When I got locs, it was like, 'oh, I can have my own long hair and it can be mine instead of having to put someone else's hair in my head'," she said.

Maya said she's helped several teenagers embrace their natural hair and that the progress around the issue is real.

"I think it's wonderful it's giving kids a chance to really embrace who they are and they can wear their hair and style it how they want to without worrying, you know, who you know, the authority and administration, what they would say," she said.

The vote passed unanimously on Tuesday and applies to students and staff at Wake County Public Schools. It goes into effect immediately.

Also Tuesday, the board voted to make Shaw University a partner with the district's leadership academies.