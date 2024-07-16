Wake County school board to discuss new partnership for leadership academies, Crown Act

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School Board Tuesday agenda is jam-packed with several items, including deciding on a new partnership for the district's leadership academies.

The Board is considering teaming up with Shaw University and NC State for the 2025-26 school year. This comes after ending its partnership with St. Augustine's University back in March.

For the upcoming school year, leadership academy students will attend Wake Tech Community College to provide college-level courses to students.

The school board could also approve a revised dress code that would include the Crown Act, providing protections for natural and cultural hairstyles often worn by Black students.

The Crown Act has been recognized federally and by both cities Raleigh and Durham.

The work session begins at 3:30 p.m., and the meeting is at 5:30 p.m.