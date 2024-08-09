Durham Rescue Mission gives away nearly 1,300 backpacks during annual event

The rescue mission said 2,259 people attended Friday's event and 1,275 backpacks were given to children in need.

The rescue mission said 2,259 people attended Friday's event and 1,275 backpacks were given to children in need.

The rescue mission said 2,259 people attended Friday's event and 1,275 backpacks were given to children in need.

The rescue mission said 2,259 people attended Friday's event and 1,275 backpacks were given to children in need.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue Mission gave away over 1,250 backpacks during its Back to School Party on Friday.

Nearly 350 volunteers helped set up the annual event, which was held at the rescue mission's men's campus on east Main Street.

Families received a hot meal with barbecue and hot dogs, as well as backpacks full of school supplies, groceries, and clothing.

MORE LIKE THIS: Tips for making the first day of school easier

The event also had fun activities for children including carnival games with prizes, bounce houses, and snow cones.

The rescue mission said 2,259 people attended Friday's event and 1,275 backpacks were given to children in need.

