Body found in wooded area in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation was underway in Fayetteville on Saturday after someone discovered a body.

It happened in the 6000 block of Bailey Lake Road.

The body was found in a wooded area between homes not too far from the road.

ABC11 has reached out to Fayetteville Police for details but has not yet heard back.

