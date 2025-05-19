Obama, Trump, Harris and other political leaders react to Biden's cancer diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer last week, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

The news came after it was revealed that a "small nodule" was detected during a "routine physical exam," a spokesperson for the former president told ABC News on May 13.

His prostate cancer diagnosis is "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," his office said Sunday. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

As Biden and his family review treatment options, former President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump and other political leaders began reaching out to share support for the former leader of the United States.

Former President Barack Obama posted a sincere message on X on Sunday evening, saying, "Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Bidens recent medical diagnosis," Trump wrote on Truth Social the same day. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also posted on X on Sunday, saying she and her husband are keeping President Joe Biden and his family in their prayers. "Joe is a fighter - and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership," she wrote. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, the former second gentleman under Biden, separately posted his regards.

Also sharing her regards was former State Secretary Hillary Clinton, who posted, "Im thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease theyve done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X, "Jeanette and I are united in prayer for the Biden Family amid this difficult time."

"Our hearts are with President Biden and his entire family right now," California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted to X on Sunday upon learning the news. "A man of dignity, strength, and compassion like his deserves to live a long and beautiful life. Sending strength, healing and prayers his way."

"President Biden knows that when you get knocked down, you get back up and fight," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker posted, adding, "Were with you in this fight, Joe."

"President Biden has served our nation with distinction," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on X. "During this difficult time, Bill and I are praying for his health and a speedy recovery."

Hochul was joined by other Democratic leaders from her state in those sentiments.

"I hope all Americans join me in sending him and his family prayers as they navigate the road ahead with this medical team. We are all hoping for a speedy recovery," New York Mayor Eric Adams posted on Sunday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also wrote a note on X, saying, "Heartbreaking news this afternoon. Im praying for President Biden and his entire family, and I hope he makes a full recovery."

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, also said that she was praying for Biden's family in her social media post.

"This is horrible news. My heart is with former President Biden and his entire family," said Arizona Gov. Katie Dobbs in a social media post.

"Like so many of us, Joe Biden is a man of faith. In times like these, our faith carries us through hardship and powers us to persevere," wrote Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin. "Jenn and I are keeping the President and his family in our prayers."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wrote on X, "He stood with me during some of the toughest times in our state, and we stand with him today. We pray for his strength and a swift recovery."

"Gwen and I are praying for President Biden and his family," said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was also the Democratic vice presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, on X. "A truly decent man and a friend. Were wishing him all the best."

Former Republican presidential candidate and current Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy showed optimism and called for unity between parties, posting, "Politics aside, lets pray for the health of our nations former President. His case of metastatic prostate cancer appears to be still in the hormone-sensitive disease stage, which leaves open the possibility of effective treatment."

"Tammy and I are keeping former President @JoeBiden in our prayers and wishing Jill and the entire Biden family strength during this difficult time," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy posted.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also expressed support for both Biden and his wife, saying on X, "May they find strength and hope in one another, and be lifted up by the thoughts and prayers of Americans across the country who are thinking of them right now."

Former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra also offered prayers for the former president.

"President Biden is a man of deep faith and extraordinary resilience," Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg wrote on X. "Chasten and I are keeping him, and the entire Biden family, in our prayers for strength and healing."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on social media that she is praying for Biden and sends "love to him and his family."

Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle also took to social media to share well wishes for the Biden family.

Democratic senators who lent their support included Peter Welch of Vermont, Ruben Gallego of New Mexico, Tim Kaine of Virginia and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

Republican senators included Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California wrote, "He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace."

"As you face this health challenge, my prayers are with you-for continued courage, grace in this moment of trial, and a full recovery," Rep. Joyce Beatty, Democrat of Ohio, wrote on X.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote on X, "Im sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays for Joe Biden and his family."

Republican Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Mike Lawler of New York also expressed their well wishes.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement on Sunday evening, saying, "Over the years, the Biden family has confronted unimaginable adversity with grace and steadfast perseverance. We stand with President Biden as he confronts this moment with the same courage and resilience he has shown throughout his life."