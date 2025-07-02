Fire crews at scene of hazmat incident in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews were working a hazmat incident on Tuesday night in Johnston County.

Johnston County Emergency Services told ABC11 that the Clayton Fire Department, Raleigh Hazmat unit, North Carolina Emergency Management, and Johnston County Emergency Services were all at the scene "of an incident" at Bay State Pool Supply, 853 Shotwell Road in Clayton.

Firefighters were working to identify the source of a plume in the area.

An industrial facility northwest of the incident has been evacuated as a caution. There is an apartment complex nearby.

No other details were immediately available. An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information.

