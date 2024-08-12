Best ABC Secret Sales on products to treat your feet

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best foot care products on sale, with deals up to 50% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best foot care products on sale, with deals up to 50% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best foot care products on sale, with deals up to 50% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best foot care products on sale, with deals up to 50% off.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best foot care products on sale, with deals up to 50% off.

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best foot care products

50% off ABC Secret Sales REATHLETE: Cold Therapy Machine $100

+ Free Shipping

$200 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Discover the benefits of cold therapy with REATHLETE. The MEDIFROST cold therapy system is designed to deliver pain relief, help reduce swelling and inflammation and support recovery. Unlike traditional cold packs that can be cumbersome and messy, the MEDIFROST device offers portable, targeted, hands-free cold therapy. Reposition as needed to help bring relief to feet, knees, elbows, arms and back. Free shipping is included.

43% off ABC Secret Sales Bellasonic Beauty: 4-in-1 Electronic Nail File Set $34

$60 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Give yourself a salon-quality manicure and pedicure. The 4-in-1 Bellasonic electric nail file features four interchangeable discs for shaping, smoothing, buffing and high gloss shining. Easily buff away ridges, repair nail surfaces and remove gel polish - all with one versatile device.

Pamper your feet with FEETS! The FEETS foot peel mask is enriched with natural extracts, designed to gently shed dead, callused skin over the course of a week. For more immediate results, the hydrating foot mask will refresh and moisturize tired feet in just 10 minutes while the manuka honey foot and heel cream is rich and restorative to repair and nourish dry feet.

35% to 36% off ABC Secret Sales TRUEENERGY SOCKS: Compression Socks $13 to $16

$20 - $25 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Put your socks to work! TRUEENERGY's unique compression socks focus on circulation and recovery. Whether you're sitting, standing, exercising or expecting, compression socks help promote blood flow, minimize the chance of varicose veins, and energize tired feet and legs. Plus, you'll feel the arch support and moisture-wicking for added comfort! Choose styles from no-show to knee-high in up to 4-pack options.

35% off ABC Secret Sales Aerothotic: Sandals $26 to $32.50

$40 - $50 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Step out in comfort. Aerothotic offers cushioned arch support, deep heel cups, padded toe posts and more. This assortment will have you walking in style: from flip-flops to strappy sandals, to cork bottom slip-ons. Update your shoe collection with supportive options that'll become your new go-to's.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.