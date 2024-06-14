Best beach towels to lay out on the sand this summer

It's summertime and what better way to enjoy the longer days than with a trip to the beach? You've probably got your cooler, lounging chair, sunscreen and snacks packed, but don't forget your beach towel. A good beach towel should be absorbent, but should also be able to double as a beach mat when needed. Below, find the best beach towels to shop for right now.

Best beach towels

Amazon Sand Cloud Turkish Beach Towel $48 Shop now at Amazon

This one is a personal favorite. I love the fringe design and how soft this towel is. It's also a good size, allowing me to lay out on it completely. It's quick and super absorbent so you can use it right out of the water. You can choose between multiple different designs too. This towel also gets softer after every wash, according to the brand.

15% off Brooklinen Brooklinen Cabana Stripe Beach Towel $58.65

$69 Shop now at Brooklinen

Brooklinen's Cabana Towel is available in five colors and is the perfect companion for your beach day. It's slightly oversized so you can get cozy on it, absorbs water quickly and is super soft. You can also stock up with a pack of two or three.

Nordstrom Coyuchi Mediterranean Organic Cotton Bath Essentials $68 Shop now at Nordstrom

This set comes with two bath towels, two guest towels and two washcloths. You can take the two bath towels to the beach and leave there rest at home. They're all machine washable and made from organic cotton so they're plush and soft. They're absorbent, lightweight and have a beautiful fringe design that adds to their aesthetic.

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Seaside Beach Towel $39.95 Shop now at L.L. Bean

This option from L.L. Bean is thick, wide and machine washable, making this a great pick for the beach or your next hiking trip by the lake. It dries fast like our other top picks and the color won't fade over time, which is a plus.

Amazon Slowtide Zoey Orginal Turkish Beach Towel $45 Shop now at Amazon

This is another staff favorite because it's quick to dry and aesthetically pleasing to the eye. You can choose between multiple colors and this is also an eco-friendly option. It offers more skin coverage, doesn't get sticky with sand and is lightweight so you can easily take it on the go.

