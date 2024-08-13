Best costumes for Halloween 2024, with options ranging from Marvel characters to sports superstars

We've all been guilty of frantically searching online for last-minute Halloween costumes on October 30th, wondering why we didn't find and order something sooner. To help you be as prepared, well dressed and ready for all of the spooky festivities this Halloween, we rounded up some of the best costumes, so whether you're looking to mimic the look of a character in a trending film or trying to sport your favorite superhero outfit, you'll get plenty of inspiration from our picks below.

Best Halloween costumes 2024

Loki

Disney Store Loki Costume Accessory Set for Adults $69.99 Shop Now

Amazon Sylvie Loki Costume Women $142.99 Shop Now

Amazon Loki TVA Variant Jacket Halloween Costume $28.95 Shop Now

Since the recent release of the second season of the Loki series, these anti-heroes have been at the forefront of the superhero world. Spend this Halloween dressed up as two of our favorite variants with these great Loki costumes. If you're looking for something a bit more simple than a full Loki or Sylvie cape outfit, you can also dress up as the TVA version of their characters with this Variant jacket.

Wicked

Spirit Halloween Superstore Adult Glinda the Good Witch Costume $54.99 Shop Now

Amazon Wicked Elphaba Costume $52.99 Shop Now

Gear up for the upcoming release of the Wicked film adaptation by dressing as one of the two main witches this Halloween. This is a great costume option if you're looking to dress up with a friend; one person can sport Elphaba's iconic pointy hat and the other can wear Glinda's traditional pink gown.

Team USA basketball player

Fanatics USA Basketball Authentic Reversible Practice Jersey $74.99 Shop Now

Amazon Gold Medal with Ribbon $6.67 Shop Now

Celebrate the Team USA men and women's basketball Olympic gold medal wins with this easy, on-trend costume. Simply grab one of the official Team USA jerseys and a gold medal, and then you'll be Steph Curry or A'ja Wilson in no time.

Dune

Spirit Halloween Superstore Adult Paul Costume Deluxe - Dune $59.99 Shop Now

Amazon Chani Warrior Outfit - Dune $54.99 Shop Now

Jump into the desert world of Dune this Halloween by dressing up as the most popular Fremen, Paul Atreides and Chani Kynes. These Dune costumes are great for solo or duo costumes; plus, since there are many different Fremen in the film, these Dune costumes are also an option for any larger friend group or family to go as a Fremen tribe.

Inside Out

Disney Store Anxiety Costume for Adults - Inside Out 2 $69.99 Shop Now

Amazon Fear Costume - Inside Out $59.99 Shop Now

24% off Amazon Joy Adult Costume - Inside Out $59.99

$79.00 Shop Now

Take on this Halloween dressed up as any one of these iconic personified emotions. Go as the duo of Joy and Sadness, or dress as one of the brand new emotions introduced in the second movie. This option is great for single, two-person or group costumes. Plus, if you're looking to go as Joy this year, you can currently get that costume on sale for 24% off.

Jurassic Park

Amazon Jurassic Park Dr. Grant Costume $49.99 Shop Now

Amazon Jurassic Park Dr. Ellie Sattler Costume $39.99 Shop Now

27% off Amazon Inflatable T-REX Dinosaur Costume $58.95

$80.99 Shop Now

Keep it vintage and well-known this Halloween with a costume from the iconic first Jurassic Park film. Dress up as Dr. Alan Grant or Dr. Ellie Sattler - these make a great duo costume as well. Plus, if you want to make this into a family or group costume, you can bring dinosaurs into the mix with a silly blow-up T-rex costume.

Traditional

47% off Amazon Unisex Adult Skeleton Costume $27.99

$52.99 Shop Now

Amazon Unisex Ghost Adult Onesie $36.99 Shop Now

Amazon Unisex Vampire Costume $16.99 Shop Now

Keeping it simple can still be super fun for Halloween. There are plenty of great options to go as more traditional Halloween characters, like a mummy, vampire, ghost or skeleton. Many of these costumes are unisex, which is great for buying double and going as a duo with a friend or partner. If you have a big family and are looking to do a simple but themed group look, traditional costumes can be fun, quick and easy too.

Clueless

Amazon Cher Clueless Costume $59.99 Shop Now

Amazon Clueless Dee Costume $59.99 Shop Now

Channel the 1990s by dressing up as a character from one of the most iconic films of the era. Go solo as Cher or have a friend dress as Dionne to go as a duo. Pair your costume with a prop pager or old phone, and you'll be ready to go.

