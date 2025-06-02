One of Jackie and Shadow's eaglets takes first flight, leaves the nest

BIG BEAR, Calif. -- They grow up so fast! One of Jackie and Shadow's two eaglets has officially left the nest.

Many have been watching the Big Bear eagles webcam as the two eagles - Sunny and Gizmo - were getting ready to take flight.

On Monday morning, Sunny took off, and it was all caught on video.

According to an update posted on the Friends of Big Bear Valley Facebook page, Sunny and Gizmo are sisters!

Apparently, Gizmo tried to catch up with Sunny this week after she first attempted to fly.

Over the weekend, however, Gizmo showed "serious flapping skills" and was even captured hopping and jumping.

The sisters are 12 weeks old, and the timing of this first flight is on track. Typically, it happens between 10 to 14 weeks.

Their parents - Jackie and Shadow - captivated the internet and wildlife enthusiasts earlier this year as viewers waited for the chicks to hatch.