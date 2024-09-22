WATCH LIVE

Multiple people shot in Birmingham, Alabama neighborhood; possible casualties, police say

Sunday, September 22, 2024 5:42AM
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Multiple people were shot Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, and police say there may be multiple casualties.

According to a post on X, the shooting happened in the city's Five Points South neighborhood.

Details are limited, but police said officers are on the scene.

The Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau's website describes the Five Points South area as "a popular living, shopping and recreational community" with bars and restaurants.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

