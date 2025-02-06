Legacy of Black student leaders at UNC spans generations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Jaleah Taylor, her aspirations to serve started well before stepping foot on Carolina's campus.

"I've always been involved in student government. Ever since I went to high school, I actually served as Student Body President there. I think having a bunch of mentors reach out to me and help me throughout my application process really got me inspired to give back to students," said Taylor, a senior from Charlotte.

She's now the UNC Student Body President, a role she views as a responsibility to continue the legacy of Black student leaders who came before her.

"We have to remember those critical moments in history so that we don't get too comfortable and complacent and we continue to strive for more," Taylor said.

In 1951, a group of five Black students - Harvey Beech, James Lassiter, J. Kenneth Lee, Floyd McKissick and James Robert Walker - were the first to enroll in the school's law school. Four years later, three Black students - Leroy Frasier, John Lewis Brandon and Ralph Fraiser - became the first Black undergraduates at the school.

The UNC Black Student Movement was established in 1967, and five years later, Richard Epps, Jr. became the first Black student elected as Student body President.

"When I matriculated in 1974, it certainly was what I thought a dream realized. I came through at a time when there was still some turbulence. There was still a fair amount of segregation in this area. It was perceived as the southern part of heaven, but for all of us that was not the case. We spent a lot of time protesting and marching on South Building when I was a freshman at UNC Chapel Hill. The fact that Richard Epps, Jr. was able to be a trailblazer and to act in that role as Student Body President was a monumental situation. And certainly we've all benefited from it in some way. As one of those people who has been a first in situations, as important as that is, the most important thing is to not be the last," said Congresswoman Valerie Foushee, a Chapel Hill native who now represents the district in the US House.

That activism has persisted across generations, centered around various causes.

"There was a number of people who led the charge, if you will, with regard to not only apartheid and what's happening in South Africa, but also making sure that the situation here at UNC was right, and making sure that the employees got the proper respect that they deserve (as well as) that students and faculty were also recognized for their leadership," said Allan Younger, who attended school from 1985-1990.

Younger serves as the Planning Committee Chair for the UNC Black Alumni Reunion, an event established in part by Epps, Jr.'s efforts.

"It's important for the students to interact with alumni, and it's important for alumni to be inspired by the great work of the students today," said Younger.

He acknowledges progress which has been made at the university over the years, though stressed there's still more work to do to dispel mistruths about the presence of Black students on-campus.

"One of the unfortunate truths that I was exposed to when I was a student and have been exposed to and reminded of ever since then, was (some people thinking) 'You're here because of some exceptions to the rule. You're here because you're not supposed to be here. You took someone else's spot to be here.' So it's important to see other folks who are not only there, but they're in leadership roles," said Younger.

Leadership like that of Taylor, whose made it a point to address the current political climate.

"There's been so many issues that have come up in the past year, especially the removal of diversity, equity, inclusion, and that heavily affects and impacts black and brown students on our campus. I wanted to be able to serve in that capacity to make things a little bit more transparent, and communicate solutions to the student body," said Taylor.

A 2023 US Supreme Court ruling said the school could not explicitly consider race in admissions decisions. That year, the freshman class was made up of 10.5% Black or African American students, a figure which dropped to 7.9% a year later.

"There are some issues now as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion and that may prohibit success in a way that we'd like to see it continue. I think we have to keep our eye on the ball and not rest on our laurels," said Foushee.

Whether there's a connection will be made clearer in the years ahead, though it coincides with broader state and federal efforts which target DEI.

"Don't let all of the rhetoric stop you from taking the opportunity to be successful. I love UNC. Certainly when I was there, it was not always a good place for Black students to be. But the fact that Black students persisted and persevered, it is still a place where you can get a great education. Understand that it's the 'People's University', and we're all a part of being the people of North Carolina," said Foushee.

The Black Alumni Reunion draws 1,000 people annually, with a series of events aimed at bridging generations of students.

"It's still a fight. The fight continues. As a matter of fact, last year during Black Alumni Reunion, the very last event was a panel discussion of what life was like on-campus today. One of the panelists was on campus. She's a senior this year. It was great for people to hear about the wonderful things that are going on campus, the wonderful opportunities that people have that we didn't have when we went to school several years ago," said Younger.

That work continues to play out today, as Taylor serves as an intern in Representative Foushee's office.

"You see the value of representation, being able to look up to her, not only as a Black woman, but also as a former student leader at UNC and a (successful) Tar Heel has been amazing and inspiring for me to know that I can leave Carolina and still come and serve the state of North Carolina and serve the district," Taylor said.

As Taylor prepares for her future post-graduation, she's assured her work in-office will carry over to future students: addressing food insecurity.

"One way to combat that issue (is a) plan (that) will basically allow students to donate their swipes to other students who are in need of food access. That's definitely something that I'm proud to say will come to Carolina next fall," said Taylor.

It's a program that will assuredly make a difference, etching in her own chapter in the long and proud history of student leaders at UNC.

