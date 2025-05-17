24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Durham event honors life of Black WWII soldier killed in racially-motivated shooting

Saturday, May 17, 2025 1:12AM
Durham event honors life of Black WWII soldier killed on visit home
Army Private Booker T. Spicely was shot and killed 81 years ago by a White bus driver after refusing to give up his seat.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hayti Heritage Center is honoring the life and legacy of a World War II soldier who was shot and killed in Durham 81 years ago.

Booker T. Spicely was a Black Army private based at Camp Butner during the war.

Spicely was in uniform and visiting friends in Durham in July 1944 when a White bus driver followed him off the bus and shot and killed him for refusing to give up his seat to a White passenger.

He died after being refused medical care at nearby Watts Hospital, which didn't accept Black people.

The bus driver was later acquitted.

On Friday night, the Hayti Heritage Center held a reception for the opening of an exhibition that honors Spicely's life.

The exhibition runs through July 13.

NC Central hosted a special Booker T. Spicely Symposium in September to revisit his murder case.
