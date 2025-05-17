Durham event honors life of Black WWII soldier killed in racially-motivated shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hayti Heritage Center is honoring the life and legacy of a World War II soldier who was shot and killed in Durham 81 years ago.
Booker T. Spicely was a Black Army private based at Camp Butner during the war.
Spicely was in uniform and visiting friends in Durham in July 1944 when a White bus driver followed him off the bus and shot and killed him for refusing to give up his seat to a White passenger.
He died after being refused medical care at nearby Watts Hospital, which didn't accept Black people.
The bus driver was later acquitted.
On Friday night, the Hayti Heritage Center held a reception for the opening of an exhibition that honors Spicely's life.
The exhibition runs through July 13.
