Durham event honors life of Black WWII soldier killed in racially-motivated shooting

Army Private Booker T. Spicely was shot and killed 81 years ago by a White bus driver after refusing to give up his seat.

Army Private Booker T. Spicely was shot and killed 81 years ago by a White bus driver after refusing to give up his seat.

Army Private Booker T. Spicely was shot and killed 81 years ago by a White bus driver after refusing to give up his seat.

Army Private Booker T. Spicely was shot and killed 81 years ago by a White bus driver after refusing to give up his seat.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hayti Heritage Center is honoring the life and legacy of a World War II soldier who was shot and killed in Durham 81 years ago.

Booker T. Spicely was a Black Army private based at Camp Butner during the war.

Spicely was in uniform and visiting friends in Durham in July 1944 when a White bus driver followed him off the bus and shot and killed him for refusing to give up his seat to a White passenger.

He died after being refused medical care at nearby Watts Hospital, which didn't accept Black people.

ALSO SEE | New Durham marker honors murdered Black soldier who stood up to segregation

The bus driver was later acquitted.

On Friday night, the Hayti Heritage Center held a reception for the opening of an exhibition that honors Spicely's life.

The exhibition runs through July 13.

LEARN MORE | Murder of Booker T. Spicely case revisited