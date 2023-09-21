On July 8, 1944, PVT. Booker T. Spicely was gunned down by a white bus driver after Spicely refused to give up his seat to a white passenger.

Booker T. Spicely's murder in Durham to be revisited by NCCU Law School

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was four days after Independence Day in the summer of 1944 when U.S. Army PVT. Booker T. Spicely was gunned down in the middle of Durham.

The killer was a white bus driver who shot Spicely after he refused to give up his seat to a white passenger.

The story was lost to history until recently. Now, there are plans for a state historical marker; and a special symposium Friday at NC Central University.

It happened along the intersection of Broad Street and West Club Boulevard 79 years ago: July 8, 1944.

"It really strikes me, in a certain way, that an American soldier would die that way on American soil," said Stephen Valentine, the director of NCCU's Veterans Law Clinic.

PVT. Spicely was based at nearby Camp Butner during World War II. He was visiting friends in Durham's Hayti neighborhood that Saturday.

Jim Crow was the racist law of the South at the time. And on the Duke Transport bus ride back to Camp Butner -- Spicely took a seat near the back of the bus. But when a group of white soldiers boarded the bus driver, Herman Council, ordered Spicely to very back.

"Booker T. Spicely took issue with that and said, 'Hey look, I'm wearing the uniform; we're fighting in Europe for democracy; why aren't you treating me the same as you're treating the white passengers?' That was the initial exchange," Valentine detailed.

Spicely exited the bus at Broad and West Club. That's when witnesses watched Council follow him off armed with a .38 caliber pistol.

"And presumably Spicely is just walking away from the bus. And Herman Council gets off and puts two bullets in his back," said Valentine.

The Black Army private was bleeding and dying, just seconds away from Watts Hospital -- now known in Durham as the NC School of Science and Mathematics. But back then, the hospital was whites only.

"Spicely was denied medical care," Valentine detailed. "They told him no."

He later arrived dead at Duke Hospital. Council was later arrested and charged with murder, Duke Power paid his $2,500 bail.

ABC 11 spoke to Spicely's second cousin, Cynthia Mitchell via Zoom from Virginia.

"I didn't find out about Booker, the story until my mom mentioned it to me. I think I may have been in maybe high school," Mitchell said.

The deadly racial violence her cousin endured in Durham was not often talked about in her family. But she knows how it ends: Herman Council was tried for second-degree murder. He claimed he shot Spicely in self-defense.

An all-white Durham jury sided with the driver.

"Once it went to the jury, it took the jury 30 minutes. to acquit Herman Council," Valentine said. "He walked away."

Council went back to his bus driving job at Duke Power. He died in 1983.

"He had murdered my cousin, and he was just living a good old life like nothing happened," Mitchell said. "And that's the thing that bothers me now,"

Earlier this year, Duke Energy, the successor to Duke Power, endowed a $100,000 scholarship named for Booker T. Spicely to be awarded annually to NC Central law students actively enrolled or involved in NCCU's Veterans Law Clinic.

And Central law professor, Irving Joyner, recently led efforts to have a state historical marker that tells Spicely's story placed near Broad and West Club Boulevard.

Friday, NC Central hosts a special Booker T. Spicely Symposium at the student center. Researchers and thought leaders will be on hand to take a deeper dive into the story and what it can teach us today.

ABC 11's Joel Brown will serve as emcee. The event will stream live on abc11.com starting a 9 a.m.