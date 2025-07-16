Bike or walk: Orange County is the two wheels transportation leader in NC, 30th in US

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County is becoming a leader in getting people to find other ways of getting around besides cars.

A new national study from the transportation data group StreetLight put Orange County in the top 30 nationwide for active transportation, with the most people saying they walked or biked on their last trip, with 18 percent, which is higher than Durham County at 11 percent, and Wake County at 9 percent.

Jarrett Hayes from Chapel Hill says it's easy getting around on two wheels. He says sometimes he logs up to 30 miles a day.

And he's not alone- Around Chapel Hill, there are bike paths, bike racks and even an easy setup at the bus stop to hook up your bike and catch public transportation.

Combine that with being a college town, and it's a recipe for walkability and bikeability.

But in a car-centric world, it doesn't mean it's perfect.

Jarrett says there are still gaps in the road, and he wants more bike lanes. "If you ride at night like I do, a lot of places don't have street lights, you've got to use a flashlight or a lamp," he says.

Orange County tells ABC11 they're working to make improvements. They're working on the county trails plan to add more options in rural areas, especially access to public transit.

They're also working with surrounding counties to better connect the entire Triangle.

A more car-free world, some say, is long overdue.

"Cars can't continue. And electric cars are good, much better than gas. But we're going backwards, I think," says Linda Thompson from Chapel Hill.