New pedestrian bridge coming to Cary, road closure starting next week

The 280-foot bridge will be installed over Black Creek and the greenway trail beside it.

The 280-foot bridge will be installed over Black Creek and the greenway trail beside it.

The 280-foot bridge will be installed over Black Creek and the greenway trail beside it.

The 280-foot bridge will be installed over Black Creek and the greenway trail beside it.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new pedestrian bridge is coming to Cary.

The 280-foot bridge will be installed over Black Creek and the greenway trail beside it.

The new bridge will make it easier for people to walk or ride between Cary Academy and the North Cary Park.

The work will require a stretch of Northwest Cary Parkway to be closed for about a week starting on Monday.

The road will be closed to through traffic from Norwell Blvd to North Harrison Avenue, local traffic will have access to their homes.

A signed detour will be in place, directing traffic from Norwell Boulevard to Weston Parkway and onto N. Harrison Avenue to get around the work area.

