Popular Cary-based salad restaurant Diced opens biggest location yet, in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homegrown healthy eating brand with a major following just opened its largest location yet.

Founded by champion collegiate gymnast Michelle Woodward, Diced launched in Cary a decade ago.

Holly Springs marks Diced's fifth location.

At more than 3,000 square feet, the Holly Springs location is Diced's largest restaurant and its first free-standing location.

Last year, Diced opened its first downtown Raleigh location on Fayetteville Street, near the State Capitol building.

