Cary, Fayetteville residents enjoy big lottery wins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man and a Fayetteville man are both celebrating exciting lottery wins.

Cary resident Richard Dooley got an early anniversary gift after a $100,000 win in a second-chance drawing on Wednesday.

"Two weeks from now, we are hitting our 55th wedding anniversary," Dooley said. "This is a nice early anniversary present."

Dooley won his prize in the Millionaire Maker second-chance drawing. The drawing awarded one top prize of $1 million, one prize of $100,000, and 20 $500 prizes. There were more than 4.1 million entries in the drawing.

"You've got to be in it to win it," he said. "We like to do the second-chance drawings."

Dooley found out he won when he received a phone call from the lottery.

"It was really surprising," he recalled. "We are delighted."

NC Education Lottery

Dooley claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,750.

He said he plans to share his winnings with his daughter and donate to Raleigh Rescue Mission and several veterans organizations.

And of course, enjoy a little nice anniversary with his wife.

Fayetteville

Down in the Sandhills, Antoine Williams said he plays the same set of numbers for every Cash 5 drawing, and on Thursday, it paid off with a $439,972 jackpot.

"It's breathtaking to think about," he said. "I'm still in shock."

Antoine Williams of Fayetteville plays the same set of numbers for every Cash 5 drawing and it finally paid off. NC Education Lottery

Williams bought the winning $1 ticket using Online Play. His ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing to win the jackpot. The odds of matching all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

He said he wanted to tell someone about his big win, so he told his former union representative.

"She went nuts," he laughed.

Williams claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $315,680.

He said he wants to use his winnings to buy a car and start a logistics business.