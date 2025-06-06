Johnston County woman snags $250,000 second-chance lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jennifer Kleinendorst of Willow Spring tried her luck in a second-chance drawing on Wednesday and won the $250,000 grand prize.

Kleinendorst won the top prize in the second of four 2025 Multiply The Cash Second Chance drawings.

There were more than 23 million total entries in the drawing.

ALSO SEE | Harnett County man almost gives up on scratch-off ticket purchase, wins $2 million

She went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday to collect her money, and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $179,375.

Players get a second chance with their Multiply the Cash scratch-off tickets by scanning them into their lottery accounts, where they are automatically entered into the drawing.

The drawing also had four $20,000 winners and 20 winners of $500. The third drawing will take place Oct. 8.

ALSO SEE | Wake County woman misreads ticket, wins $1 million jackpot lottery prize