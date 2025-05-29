Wake County woman misreads ticket, wins $1 million jackpot lottery prize

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County woman was in for a big surprise after she misread her ticket and went home with a $1 million jackpot prize.

Pamela Noel of Garner went to Raleigh on Friday to cash in for a $2,000 scratch-off prize, only to find out she actually won the $1 million top prize.

"I actually thought it was $2,000 until they told me when I got here," Noel told the Education Lottery. "I guess I missed something on the ticket."

She said she was "in a daze" and could barely speak when she discovered the actual amount of her winnings.

"It was mind-blowing," Noel said.

She bought her $ 1,000,000 Cashword ticket from Sheetz on N.C. 50 North in Garner.

Noel had the choice between an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $430,503.

She said she plans to use her winnings to pay bills and buy her "dream car", a Hyundai Genesis.

ALSO SEE | Durham woman wins $200K top prize from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!