Durham woman wins $200K top prize from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman won the first top prize in a new lottery game.

Peggy Boone won $200,000 from her $5 scratch-off ticket she bought from Harris Teeter on Horton Road.

She went to lottery headquarters Friday and ended up taking home $143,501 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

The Spice Hot Riches game debuted this month with four $200,000 top prizes.