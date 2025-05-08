Boomtowns: Could a new transit model be on the way for Harnett County?

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) is nearing the end of a study that is researching a viable transit option for residents of Harnett County. The North Harnett Transit Study was started in November 2023 with the goal of providing alternative modality options to increase the mobility of residents.

In April, CAMPO wrapped up public feedback on the idea to get a sense of what residents wanted that would connect them to different touch points within the county and neighboring Wake County, such as Fuquay-Varina South Park & Ride and Wake Tech Southern Wake Campus Park & Ride.

There is no estimated cost or date of completion yet.

Additionally, a survey of 465 residents showed that residents would use the provided transit options for shopping and errands or for medical and social services, respectively.

"I've been out here for 15 years and I've only been on the bus once," said Angier resident Tyesha Aber, originally from New Jersey. "I said if I ever get a lot of money, the first thing I would do is get a light rail out here."

However, CAMPO's plan excludes a light-rail option, as that form of transportation is better suitable for an urban environment.

"The bus is more packed in. And then you have to worry about the traffic within the bus, too," Aber said. "The light rail, you just keep it going."

In June, CAMPO will present its findings to its executive board for further review.

