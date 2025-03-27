Prosecutors want to use school paper allegedly detailing crime scene in Idaho college murders trial

Prosecutors want to use one of Bryan Kohberger's academic papers against him at his trial for the Idaho college murders this summer.

According to new court documents filed this week, the 12-page paper details a case involving a woman who was stabbed to death at a trailer park.

It is not immediately clear whether the case is hypothetical or real.

In his paper, Kohberger lists the steps for a crime scene investigator entering the scene. The steps include packaging evidence for forensic analysis, determining suspects, motives and writing closing reports.

In their documents, prosecutors point to aspects of the case that are similar to the University of Idaho murders, such as the use of the knife, surveillance video and collection of DNA.

It's not known to what extent prosecutors would use the knowledge reflected in Kohberger's schoolwork to support his conviction.

The Pennsylvania Poconos native faces four charges of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing to death four University of Idaho students in their own home.

The next hearing on the case is on April 9 and the trial is set for August.

