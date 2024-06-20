Buster Murdaugh sues media companies over accusation he's connected to death of Stephen Smith

Buster Murdaugh is suing Netflix, Warner Brothers and other media companies for accusing him of being involved in the death of Stephen Smith.

Buster Murdaugh is suing Netflix, Warner Brothers and other media companies for accusing him of being involved in the death of Stephen Smith.

Buster Murdaugh is suing Netflix, Warner Brothers and other media companies for accusing him of being involved in the death of Stephen Smith.

Buster Murdaugh is suing Netflix, Warner Brothers and other media companies for accusing him of being involved in the death of Stephen Smith.

The son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is fighting back against accusations that he's also a killer. Buster Murdaugh is suing over documentaries that accuse him of involvement in the death of a classmate Stephen Smith.

Buster Murdaugh, 28, is suing Netflix, Warner Brothers and other media companies.

RELATED: South Carolina police are investigating Stephen Smith's death as a homicide | Here's what we know

In his lawsuit, the only surviving son of convicted double murderer and disgraced legal scion, says documentaries, like those from Warner Brothers and another from Netflix, include defamatory statements that falsely claim Buster Murdaugh he murdered Smith.

The Netflix series features a re-enactment of Smith's death showing "...a young man with red hair carrying a baseball bat."

RELATED: 'He was murdered': Former highway patrol Lt. recalls finding Stephen Smith's body in middle of road

"I never had anything to do with his murder," Buster has said in a Fox Nation docuseries. "I mean, people perceive me as a murderer."

Smith was killed in 2015 and his was body found in the middle of a road. The case reopened during the Murdaugh double murder investigation of Buster's mother, Maggie and brother, Paul.

RELATED: Buster Murdaugh speaks out as Stephen Smith's body will be exhumed for private autopsy

ABC News reached out to Netflix and Warner Brothers, but has not heard back.