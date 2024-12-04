California farm placed under quarantine after bird flu found in raw milk

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Fresno County, California farm's voluntary recall of its raw milk products has now been widened after bird flu was found in more samples.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health announced that all RAW FARM products made between November 8th and November 27th will be pulled from shelves in stores.

The impacted lot numbers are 20241109 through 20241127, which includes the two batches recalled last week.

The expanded voluntary recall comes after officials say the virus was detected in several samples of the farm's milk.

Officials say customers with bottles from the recalled lots should return them to the store where they were purchased.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has also placed the farm under quarantine, suspending the distribution of any raw products made on or after November 27th.

No illnesses have been associated with any batches of the recalled raw milk.

