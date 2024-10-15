Facing funding challenges some universities make difficult choices on academic, athletic programs

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Korbin Meink recalls his time wrestling for Campbell University fondly.

"I enjoyed my time there. I got two degrees from that school, and everything about it was awesome while I was there. I felt like we were one of the best programs on campus, and it was great to be part of that," said Meink, who graduated in 2022.

Meinik's experience influenced his younger brother to take a recruiting trip to Campbell himself. However, what the brothers learned on that trip was difficult to accept.

"They were talking about how they wanted to give (him) a scholarship, and they just said we don't have it anymore because we have the guys on the team we need to look after, and right now our recruiting has kind of gone to a halt because we have no more funds to give to anyone," said Meink.

Meink, who won multiple conference championships at the school, learned the news a couple days before word trickled out on social media, regarding funding cuts to certain athletics programs.

"It started setting in, and now it's kind of hurting my soul a little bit," said Meink.

Campbell University has not publicly provided specifics on the extent of cuts, but in a statement, acknowledged impacts beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year:

"Like many smaller colleges and universities across the nation - we have been evaluating our operational expenses and have made some strategic decisions to ensure the future of this great institution.

To that end, we've asked for the cooperation of various departments and units, including Campbell Athletics, who are helping us in this goal of ensuring institutional strength and resilience.

Some of these measures have impacted athletics scholarships across multiple sports for the 25-26 academic year. These decisions have caused some anxiety for many. Rest assured, our university and athletics leadership is working to position all of our teams for success. We appreciate and value our student athletes and athletics staff and they are a vital part of the Campbell community."

The Campbell Wrestling Team posted a donation link on its X page Monday night, as fans and alums expressed disappointment.

"I do think that schools are going to start prioritizing those money-making sports, and that isn't the Olympic sports," said Meink.

The broader issue of athletics funding has garnered national attention following new laws governing NIL, and an NCAA settlement earlier this year of nearly $2.8 billion in response to antitrust cases, a move which paved the way for direct revenue sharing between schools and athletes.

According to University of Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin, universities spend more than $5 billion annually on Olympic sports, which largely operate at a loss. Stricklin also serves as Co-Chair of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Sports Sustainability Think Tank.

Academically, universities are also facing funding challenges.

The National Center for Education Statistics noted a 15% drop in undergraduate students between 2010 and 2021, and recent increases have not covered prior losses.

"We are definitely seeing trends in what is being cut and what is being expanded. Sadly, to my mind, it's often humanities programs that are being cut, and it's really because of student demand," said Jenna Robinson, President of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Earlier this year, UNC Greensboro announced it would stop accepting new students in five undergraduate majors and a dozen graduate programs, while UNC Asheville will cut four programs.

"I think that smart universities will be looking in the near future at which programs make sense and hopefully which ones are mission aligned," said Robinson.

Financial considerations are also top of mind for students and families. According to The Education Debt Initiative, the average cost of college has more than doubled this century, leading students to be more selective in the majors they seek.

"We see increases in really applied majors. Things where students can see how it's going to pay off immediately, where there's an obvious connection between what they'll be learning in school and the career that they're going to pursue," Robinson explained.

Robinson stresses that not every decision, particularly in public universities, is solely determined by student enrollment or immediate financial pay-off.

"We need teachers, right? Even if certain programs are being under-enrolled, it's still really important for the state of North Carolina to have teachers. And so I think that is a question that universities, especially public universities, have to address. I think that we're lucky here in North Carolina, we have (the UNC) System. If one of our universities is very good at attracting future teachers and the other one isn't it, then we can put the resources in that university that is doing a good job. I think that what public universities can do, especially in a place where there's a system, is to just be strategic about where you're cutting," said Robinson.