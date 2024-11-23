Michael Tart named as new president of Cape Fear Valley Harnett Healthcare

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health named a new president of Cape Fear Valley Harnett Healthcare.

The organization said Friday that Michael Tart, the Highsmith-Rainey Speciality Hospital president, will succeed Cory Hess. Hess announced his plans to step down at the end of December last month.

Harnett County native Tart has been with Cape Fear Valley Health for the past ten years. He stepped into his current position in 2023. He has held roles as vice president of ambulatory service; executive director of Cape Fear Valley Medical Group; and director of finance for ambulatory services.

Tart went to East Carolina University, where he received a bachelor's degree and a master's in business administration with a concentration in healthcare administration.