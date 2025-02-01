NC woman identified as third soldier in U.S. Black Hawk helicopter involved in DC midair collision

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman was identified as the third soldier who was aboard the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the DC mid-air collision on Wednesday.

U.S. Army officials said Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach died while performing a training mission near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Jan. 29.

Officials said Lobach who was from Durham served as an aviation officer in the regular Army from July 2019 to January 2025 and was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, Ft Belvoir, Virginia.

"Our deepest condolences go out to her family, and all the families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones impacted by this devastating accident. We continue to work with the families of our fallen Soldiers and support the ongoing investigations," a military spokesperson said.

ALSO SEE: DC plane crash victims: College professor, newly engaged pilot among the 67 people killed

The Army also issued a statement on behalf of Lobach's family:

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca. She was a bright star in all our lives. She was kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong. No one dreamed bigger or worked harder to achieve her goals.

Rebecca began her career in the United States Army as a distinguished military graduate in ROTC at the University of North Carolina and was in the top 20% of cadets nationwide. She achieved the rank of Captain, having twice served as a Platoon Leader and as a Company Executive Officer in the 12th Aviation Battalion, Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. With more than 450 hours of flight time, she earned certification as a pilot-in-command after extensive testing by the most senior and experienced pilots in her battalion.

Rebecca was a warrior and would not hesitate to defend her country in battle. But she was as graceful as she was fierce: in addition to her duties as an Army aviator, Rebecca was honored to serve as a White House Military Social Aide, volunteering to support the President and First Lady in hosting countless White House events, including ceremonies awarding the Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Rebecca cared about people, and she extended to individuals the same fearless defense she gave to this nation. She was proud of the difference she made as a certified Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Victim Advocate and hoped to continue her education so she could serve this country as a physician when her time with the Army ended. She once said, "My experiences with SHARP have reinforced my resolve to serve others with compassion, understanding, and the resources necessary for healing."

Rebecca was many things. She was a daughter, sister, partner, and friend. She was a servant, a caregiver, an advocate. Most of all, she loved and was loved. Her life was short, but she made a difference in the lives of all who knew her. Our hearts break for the other families who have lost loved ones in this national tragedy and we mourn with them.

We request that you please respect our privacy as we grieve this devastating loss."

Featured video is from a previous report