Remembering Charlotte-based flight crew killed in midair collision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reagan National Airport reopened in Washington, DC after the fatal crash Wednesday. Many could catch their flights back to RDU, but the tragedy of the crash weighed heavily on many hearts.

"I'm happy to be home to see my kids just thinking about those who are no longer with us," Blythe from Cary said.

She was in DC for a conference, flying out of DCA -- just 24 hours after the crash between an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter, which killed over 60 people.

"I was Ubering back with my colleagues, and we actually passed the crash site which was pretty eerie, to say the least," she said.

She said the airport in DC was closed until this afternoon, and she almost thought about driving back instead.

Making her flight, it was hard not to think about what happened looking over the Potomac.

"It's just one of those things you have to put in the back of your mind," she said, "to focus on getting to where you're going."

We're remembering those who didn't make it home to North Carolina:

Wendy Jo Shaffer, a mom from Charlotte, was a passenger killed in the crash. She leaves behind her husband and two young boys.

The Charlotte-based flight crew aboard the American Airlines flight 5342 were killed in the crash:

Flight attendant Ian Epstein , a fun-loving father who went from selling RVs to making it to the skies

, a fun-loving father who went from selling RVs to making it to the skies Flight attendant Danasia Elder , who loved God, her kids and travel

, who loved God, her kids and travel Flight captain Jonathan Campos

Pilot Samuel Lilley, who was about to get married

Back at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, those who have been in their shoes are not taking life or their jobs for granted.

Eyewitness News spoke with Adam Evans, a pilot who's flown the same plane hundreds of times.

"It's a very complicated environment it requires us all to be at our best," he said, "and even with that there are still things that can happen."

Thursday was a somber feeling getting in the cockpit to finish his journey from RDU to Salt Lake City. But, he hopes the pain and grief never give way to fear.

"Don't let this be something that deters you from flying or from placing trust in an airline or your flight crew," he said.