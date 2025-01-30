Reagan National Airport closed due to 'aircraft emergency' after small plane crash

24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Leah Sarnoff and Nicholas Kerr
Thursday, January 30, 2025 2:56AM
WASHINGTON -- A small plane crashed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia on Wednesday evening after a midair collision, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

"All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update," the airport wrote on X.

The aircraft went down in the Potomac River vicinity of the airport. Officials said fireboats were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

