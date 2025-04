Car slams into NC African Market on New Hope Church Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car slammed into NC African Market Saturday night on New Hope Church Road in Raleigh.

Other side businesses also suffered some damage.

The city of Raleigh has declared the shopping center unsafe because of the crash.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.