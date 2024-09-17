Zebulon Police launch program aimed at helping youth with trauma

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Zebulon Police Department has launched a new unit to address trauma experienced by young people in the town.

It's called C.A.R.E., which stands for Community Advocacy and Resource Enhancement.

The unit is comprised of two social workers who will work with children who are victims, witnesses or even an offender in crimes.

The team will then reach out to the parents of those children and provide mental health resources, support and continued care.

"Historically, we are just seen as guns and badges. And the other side of law enforcement that people often don't see is the compassion behind that badge and the care that we do have for the people that we serve," said Detective Kerry Burke. "And hopefully this program and bringing in social workers and showing that we're helping provide these resources that they and their families need will again help with that community trust between the police."

The department said the new unit will help create a safer, healthier environment for Zebulon's children, lower juvenile crime rates and help break the cycle of trauma at the source.

