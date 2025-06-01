Authorities investigating after inmate dies at Wake County Detention Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a 45-year-old inmate died at the Wake County Detention Center.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said 45-year-old Carlos Roberts died while at the detention center on Saturday.

Emergency officials attempted life-saving measures on Roberts before his passing, deputies said.

The sheriff's office requested the SBI to investigate, which is protocol for in-custody deaths, according to authorities.

