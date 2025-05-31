Death investigation underway after person hit by passing train in Fayetteville: police

Police said the incident happened in the area of Chance Street.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after police said a person was found dead in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded to reports of a person who was hit by a passing train in the area of Chance Street.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released..

Anyone with information should contact Det. J. Bergamine at (910) 705-2093 or submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.