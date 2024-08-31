Carolina Hurricanes reach 8-year, $63.2 million deal with rising forward Seth Jarvis

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Seth Jarvis to an eight-year, $63.2 million contract in a move that keeps a top young forward with the team for the long term.

The team announced the deal Saturday, saying it includes more than $29.2 million in signing bonuses for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

"Seth is a cornerstone player for our franchise," general manager Eric Tulsky said in a statement. "He took another huge step last season, playing in all situations and displaying the skill and competitive drive that will make him a star in this league in the years to come."

Jarvis, 22, was a restricted free agent who had grown into a proven contributor on the rise amid Carolina's active streak of six straight postseason appearances. The team had looked into a shorter-term bridge deal as well as longer-term security.

"I was focused on playing hockey and having fun. That's something we're going to have to figure out," Jarvis said during end-of-season interviews in May. "Obviously it's going to be up to what they want to do with me here and what they see fit. I've never been in this situation before, so it's new, feel it out a little bit."

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Jarvis ranked second among team skaters with 33 goals and 67 points, setting career highs in both categories along with power-play goals (13), short-handed goals (two) and game winners (nine). He also had a team-best five goals to go with four power-play points and four assists during 11 playoff games.

Jarvid produced despite suffering a torn labrum and rotator cuff roughly 15 games into the season when he fell awkwardly in Philadelphia and later wore a protective jacket to secure the joint. He also broke a finger during the first-round playoff series win against the New York Islanders.

"I think it made me play a little more fearless, just knowing I could play through that kind of pain and still have success," Jarvis said of the shoulder injury, saying the plan was to recover through rest and rehab.

The Hurricanes have made the playoffs in six straight seasons, the longest run since the former Hartford Whalers relocated to North Carolina in 1997. Yet it has been an offseason of change, from Tulsky taking over when Don Waddell left for Columbus to losing prominent players such asJake Guentzel, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei.

The good news for Carolina, at least, is Tulsky secured deals with another gifted young forward in restricted free agent Martin Necas and top defenseman Jaccob Slavin. And before Waddell's departure, the team reached a new deal with coach Rod Brind'Amour, the captain of Carolina's 2006 Stanley Cup winner and a former Jack Adams Award winner as the league's top coach.