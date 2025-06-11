Carrboro High School principal on paid leave following multiple allegations: 'There are issues'

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools District has placed one of its principals on paid administrative leave following allegations made by the school's student body.

Dr. Helena Thomas, the principal of Carrboro High School, is at the center of the allegations and has been on leave since June 2.

The leave comes as students held a May 29 walk-out in protest about what they said was their experience at the school in its current climate.

"I don't want her to come back," said senior student Jackson English. "But if she were to improve, I would be OK."

English is graduating this weekend. However, he has one sibling at the school and another who will be attending soon.

"I do think these investigations need to take place because there are issues," said English. "I'm graduating. So it's not as big a deal for me. But for my friends and people I know, it's nice to know they feel a little safer at the school."

The specific allegations have not been disclosed by the district. However, it agreed that an investigation was necessary.

"When things come forward, you need to talk to everyone and gather information so that we can determine what is taking place and we can determine what the appropriate next steps should be," said district spokesperson Andy Jenks.

In an email to parents, the district wrote, "This paid leave is not a disciplinary measure or a change of job assignment. It is a temporary status so that these matters can be investigated impartially."

On Wednesday morning, leaders and members of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro branch of the NAACP addressed district leaders in a news conference at the Lincoln Center and called for new Superintendent Dr. Rodney Trice to reinstate Thomas.

"Anytime somebody is not reporting to work, it's disciplinary," said chapter president Herman Foushee. "We're not trying to say it's innocent, guilty, or whatever. But we feel that there is a process. Here, that person has been put on administrative leave and not allowed to participate in the graduation, which is the most important thing that happens in the course of the year."

The district said Thomas is being afforded her right to due process in what's happening with the investigation.

"We agree with the NAACP that due process is critically important. That's exactly what's taking place," said Jenks. "On the other hand, that takes time to get it right because you need to talk to a lot of people and make sure we're doing as thorough a job as we can."

ABC11 reached out to Thomas for comment, but she did not respond.