Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools names new superintendent

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (CHCCS) Board of Education announced Thursday that it has unanimously appointed Dr. Rodney N. Trice as the next superintendent of schools.

Trice, the district's Deputy Superintendent for Teaching & Learning, Systemic Equity and Engagement, brings more than 27 years of experience in local and state-level educational leadership. His appointment as superintendent is effective July 1.

Trice succeeds Dr. Nyah D. Hamlett, who served in the role since 2021.

"It's deeply meaningful to have the honor of serving my community," said Trice, who has lived in Chapel Hill for nearly 18 years. "This community has shaped my children. It's shaped the careers of my wife and I. So I view the superintendency as a way to continue giving back to the community I've proudly called home for nearly two decades."

Trice returned to CHCCS as Chief Equity and Engagement Officer in 2021 and was promoted to Deputy Superintendent in 2022. Before returning to CHCCS, he worked for seven years in the Wake County Public School System as Assistant Superintendent for Equity Affairs.

Dr. Rodney Trice Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

He previously also worked as a policy advisor for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, was an associate principal in Orange County Schools, and was a classroom science teacher, department chair, and director in Detroit, where he began his career in education.

"Dr. Trice's genuine and heartfelt dedication to Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is what stood out," said Board of Education Chair Dr. George Griffin. "Dr. Trice is invested here, and he is highly regarded both professionally and personally. That, combined with his experience, accolades, preparation, and performance, made Dr. Trice the ideal choice to be the next Superintendent."

Trice was selected from a pool of 37 applicants, representing 14 states/territories.

ALSO SEE | As federal funding cuts loom, Orange County school leaders discuss budget

He has earned multiple statewide honors. In April, he received the Dr. Samuel Houston Jr. Leadership Award from the North Carolina School Superintendents' Association, recognizing outstanding graduates of the Aspiring Superintendent Program. He was also honored with the 2024 Dr. Frances Jones Trailblazer Award by the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. In 2020, Trice received the Distinguished Leadership Alumni Award from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Education

Trice earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his Master's in Educational Leadership from the University of Detroit Mercy, and his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Morehouse College.

Asked what can be expected of him as superintendent, Trice responded, "Someone who is approachable, open, and transparent - and who's ready to roll up their sleeves and be a full partner in tackling challenges. If our system isn't working for a student, a family or a teacher, I want them to feel comfortable reaching out and saying, 'Rodney, this isn't working.' People can expect me to listen deeply and work collaboratively to find real solutions that move us forward."