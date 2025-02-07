Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools superintendent Nyah Hamlett stepping down

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After four years of leading Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools as superintendent, Dr. Nyah Hamlett announced she will leave the district in June, saying in part the decision to leave came down to her family.

"I was conflicted," Hamlett said. "At this time, it's the best interest of my own children."

Hamlett's last day will be June 27. She will become the Chief Equity and Development Officer in the Division of Equity and Organizational Development for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland.

"I'm staying in public education, so I'm staying in the fight," Hamlett said.

Her decision comes amid some ongoing challenges nationwide in public education, such as funding and teacher shortages, including here in the Triangle.

Hamlett said for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, the district has been "very fortunate", and looked back on some of the accomplishments the district made under her leadership.

"We're seeing benefits for our students with disabilities and our multilingual learners, and those students are seeing growth in their academic progress," Hamlett said. "I'm thrilled that, you know, our staffing rates have increased significantly."

Although Hamlett said it was an "incredibly difficult decision to leave", she said she's confident the district is in good hands.

"I'll be rooting this community on from afar," Hamlett said. "Yes, there will be challenges. I just had to make a decision in the best interests of my family to make sure that the joy of my own children is not being taken away by a career path that I chose."

District spokesman Andy Jenks confirmed the separation was Hamlett's decision and she will not receive separation payments or benefits from the district.