As federal funding cuts loom, Orange County school leaders discuss budget

Orange County Commissioners are expected to hear from both the Orange County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro school boards, whose priorities include increasing pay for some staff and retaining teachers.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marvin Chambers is a Chapel-Hill Carrboro City Schools parent who said as county and school leaders in Orange County discuss each school district's budget for next year, he'd like to see teachers and students be top of mind.

"I would love for teacher pay to be prioritized," Chambers said. "I would love to see schools work with higher educational schools like colleges, community colleges ... where those students can tutor the younger students."

Some of the priorities for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools include reinstating some positions, such as teacher assistants in elementary schools, technology facilitators, and extending contracts for school counselors.

For Orange County Schools, the presentation includes a certified teacher supplement increase and bus driver hourly increase to match CHCCS.

ABC11 Eyewitness News reached out to both county and school district spokespeople who declined to comment ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

However, with the threat of federal funding cuts looming, school and county officials will have to navigate the uncertainty as they come up with a budget.

It's unclear exactly what's at stake for each school district, but for Chambers, whose son is in the first grade, he said it's important his son has the resources he needs for student success.

"We have to think about whether our infrastructure will support things like school lunch, school literacy," Chambers said. "Will the infrastructure and the things that we're teaching our children, my son included, will support them in their future and their future endeavors?"

