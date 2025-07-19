Carrboro High School principal reassigned after investigation

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools District said it did not find evidence of misconduct but said a fresh start was needed.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The principal at Carrboro High School has been reassigned.

Dr. Helena Thomas had been put on paid administrative leave after several complaints and allegations were made against her.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro School District said an investigation did not find evidence of misconduct but said a fresh start with a change in leadership at the school was necessary.

Thomas will take on a role in the Instructional Services Division effective Monday.

Meanwhile, Associate Principal Diego Mureno and Assistant Principal Tracey Lockhart will help Carrboro High get ready for the new school year.