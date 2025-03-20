Wake County principal warns parents of pornographic images shown among students

Police were called to Carroll Magnet Middle School in Raleigh on Wednesday.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The principal of a Wake County middle school is alerting parents after pornographic images were shared among students.

Police were called to Carroll Magnet Middle School in Raleigh yesterday and is investigating the source of the images.

School officials are asking parents to remind students to use their smartphones responsibly.

The following message was sent to parents:

I want to provide information about an off-campus incident that resulted in a pornographic video being shared with students in our school yesterday.

We were made aware that some students received a pornographic video on their cell phones. I regret that our students were involved in this incident and were exposed to this inappropriate content via social media. The Raleigh Police Department is actively investigating this matter.

We appreciate your support in helping students learn to use their smartphones responsibly. If your children know you are monitoring their cell phone activity, it will moderate their choices and limit their exposure to inappropriate content and interactions.

You can help keep schools safe by sharing any information you have about incidents like this using the Wake County Public School System Tip Line (919) 856-1911 or Say Something.