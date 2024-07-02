Granville County man wins more than $487,000 on $1 lottery ticket

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Granville County man got an excellent return on his investment on a $1 lottery ticket.
Jack Dixon, of Oxford, bought a Cash 5 ticket online and won $487,750 on Monday night.
The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 962,598.
On Tuesday, Dixon claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $348,743.
Tuesday's Cash 5 jackpot is $100,000.
SEE ALSO | Raleigh grandmother wins $728,048 lottery jackpot on digital instant game