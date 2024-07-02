WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Granville County man wins more than $487,000 on $1 lottery ticket

WTVD logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 7:32PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Granville County man got an excellent return on his investment on a $1 lottery ticket.

Jack Dixon, of Oxford, bought a Cash 5 ticket online and won $487,750 on Monday night.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 962,598.

On Tuesday, Dixon claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $348,743.

Tuesday's Cash 5 jackpot is $100,000.

SEE ALSO | Raleigh grandmother wins $728,048 lottery jackpot on digital instant game

More lottery winners in NC

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW