Raleigh grandmother wins $728,048 lottery jackpot on digital instant game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh grandmother, who plays online instant lottery games before she goes to bed, thought for sure she was asleep and dreaming Wednesday.
"I kept pinching myself thinking I would wake up," Vickie Koch said. "I thought I was asleep; I really did."
Koch was in her living room playing Bison Bonanza by the North Carolina Education Lottery. It's a digital instant game featuring a progressive jackpot that can be won at any time.
Koch won it.
"I was just sitting there, like I was numb," she said. "This is just such a huge blessing."
Her jackpot was $728,048. That's the second biggest digital instant win since the lottery began offering the games in November.
"The first thing I was thinking was, 'What can I do to help my family,'" Koch said. "I want to use this to set up an education trust for my grandchildren's college."
After tax withholdings, Koch took home a little over half a million dollars.
She said plans to also use a little of the money to take a girls' trip "somewhere tropical."