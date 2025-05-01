Is this fur real? Scammer uses Raleigh shelter's address for fake cat adoption

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fake pet scam alert: Scammers are using a Raleigh cat adoption center to try to get your money.

Safe Haven for Cats in Raleigh has several furry friends ready for adoption, and you can visit their adoption center, they were shocked when someone showed up at the shelter to pick up a Maine Coon cat.

"While rescues do get fancy cats, we don't get that a lot and at this moment, we don't have an orange Maine Coon," said Kristen Peterson Hix with Safe Haven for Cats.

Hix said the man who came to the center showed he had already paid a deposit for the Maine Coon and was given Safe Haven's address to pick up the cat.

"It became clear that he had found the cat on Facebook, and when he had been in communication with whoever was posting this cat, they had asked for a deposit via Zelle," Hix said. "Once he paid it, he was sent an address which happened to be ours. The organization's name didn't match ours, but he didn't catch that."

Safe Haven for Cats does have a warning posted on its website about scams and says that it does not accept online payment platforms.

"He was really disappointed. He had traveled quite a long way to pick up this cat and was kind of devastated to find out that it had been a scam," Hix said.

Unfortunately, this victim is not alone. ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson told you about this type of scam before. A Fayetteville woman lost more than $2,400 trying to get a Maine Coon. She also found an ad online, and after paying the required fees, the scammer kept asking for more and more fees, such as shipping and pet insurance, to get her cat. She never got the Maine Coon, just empty promises.

To prevent falling for a pet scam, you need to be very cautious of online posts for specific breeds of pets that are offered free or at a low cost. The Troubleshooter found several posts on social media advertising free Maine Coon kittens. After inquiring, we were just asked to pay a deposit or rehoming fee, and that the cat could be shipped also for a fee. Hix said those are big red flags.

"We never asked for money up front. We don't hold kitties," Hix said. "So, if you want to adopt a cat from us, you come in, you fill out our interest survey. Once that's approved, we take you around, we show you all the cats. If you find one you like, you just pay their adoption fee and you take them home that day."

If you want a specific breed, look for local breeders that you can physically visit and see the pet for yourself, before paying any money. Also, remember that local animal shelters and rescues have plenty of pets ready to be adopted.

